McPherson: Emily Weak, Arrested a "Long Shot"

ABC Entertainment President Steve McPherson said Saturday the network pulled Emily's Reasons Why Not after just one airing because it saw no indication the show would improve, and called the acquisition of Arrested Development a "long shot" for his network.

Speaking to reporters Saturday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif., McPherson said that after Emily's Jan. 9 premiere drew just a 2.8/7 in adults 18-49 (finishing fourth in its 9 p.m. timeslot), the decision was made quickly.

"You have to measure your patience based on how you believe in the creative, and there we felt like unfortunately it was not going to get better, and we needed to make a quick change, and we saw life in the The Bachelor," he said.

McPherson also said that, while he is a big fan of outgoing Fox comedy Arrested Development, he isn't bullish it will end up on ABC.

"I don't really foresee that happening, I think it's a long shot," McPherson said, citing cost as one of the main reasons. "I love that show, I believe I can market that show really well, and we have some spots on the

schedule that make sense, but it's a long shot. It would be a sizeable investment."

McPherson also told reporters that while he agreed Desperate Housewives had "gotten away from the heart and soul of that show" early in its second season, he was pleased with its creative direction as of late.