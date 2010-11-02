McMahon Trails in Poll

Click here for more 2010 midterm election coverage

Linda McMahon, the Republican candidate for a Connecticut Senate seat who has reportedly spent over $40 million of her own money to win it, was still behind by almost 10% points, according to the Nov. 1 Quinnipiac University poll.

McMahon stepped down as CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment to run for the seat of retiring Senator Chris Dodd against Connecticut Attorney General Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal was said to be leading 53% to 44% Monday, though in an appearance on Fox News, McMahon said her own internal polls had the race at "pretty much a dead heat" and that the undecideds were breaking her way.