McMahon to Get Hearing Jan. 24

The Senate Small Business Committee has scheduled a Jan. 24 confirmation hearing for the nomination of Linda McMahon, cofounder and former CEO of WWE, the TV wrestling empire, as administrator of the Small Business Administration, a cabinet level position.

The hearing will be at 10:30 a.m.

President-elect Donald Trump tapped her for the post Dec. 7.

Trump has said of his pick: "Linda has a tremendous background and is widely recognized as one of the country’s top female executives advising businesses around the globe. She helped grow WWE from a modest 13-person operation to a publicly traded global enterprise with more than 800 employees in offices worldwide. Linda is going to be a phenomenal leader and champion for small businesses and unleash America's entrepreneurial spirit all across the country."