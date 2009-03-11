McDowell in Texas Pushing Digital Awareness Campaign

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell is in Texas to help boost awareness of the digital transition.

McDowell was scheduled to be in McAllen and Laredo, both Texas, March 10 and 12 as part of the FCC's effort to reach out to DTV at-risk markets, particularly those with at least 100,000 households who rely on over-the-air analog TV reception.

McDowell spoke at the University of Texas Tuesday and was slated to speak at Laredo City Hall Wednesday.