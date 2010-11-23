McDowell: Stopgap Title I Item Should Be Non-Starter

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell, in a speech to

the Federalist Society, made it clear he thinks the FCC can't find the

authority under Title I because it isn't there. "After repeated and

exhaustive reviews of the statute and the record, I still can't find anything

close to a congressional directive for the FCC to regulate information services

as some have proposed over the years," he said.

McDowell addressed the reports that FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski is preparing to vote on a version of expanded and

codified network neutrality rules under existing FCC authority based on a

failed legislative compromise. That would have sunset, in essence providing a

net neutrality stopgap. McDowell warned against what he called a "giant

leap into a potentially dark and dangerous regulatory abyss."

"Those who may think that the Commission will

escape another appellate rebuke merely by labeling a new Title I order as

'interim,'" he told his audience, "should reevaluate their strategy.

Although courts generally have been deferential to an agency when it issues an

interim order, it helps an agency's case tremendously if it can point to some

facts to justify such extraordinary action, such as an emergency - a real

emergency. In the case of regulating Internet network management, where is the

evidence of an emergency? Should administrative agencies be allowed to regulate

far beyond the bounds authorized by Congress merely by labeling an order as

'interim'? If so, wouldn't agencies' legal powers essentially be unlimited?

Wouldn't Congress become irrelevant in such a scenario?"

McDowell reiterated his idea of, rather than

adopting new regs, having the FCC get together with the FTC, other antitrust

and consumer affairs agencies and nongovernmental Internet groups to

"spotlight" allegations of anticompetitive conduct and punish it.

Industry groups have long argued that there are

relatively few examples of bad actors, something even some network neutrality

proponents concede. But those opponents also argue that one of the reasons may

be that the technology is getting so advanced that it may be happening

undetected, and that to wait until it is detected to decide it needs to be

proscribed will be too late to prevent the damage to an open Internet.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has the three votes he needs to adopt

network neutrality regs, with the two other Democrats on the record supporting

them, though Commissioner Michael Copps, for one, has pushed for

reclassification of Internet access under Title II common carrier

regs rather than a compromise or interim approach.