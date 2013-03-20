McDowell Reaction Keeps on Coming

Electronic transoms were flooding Wednesday as

industry and Hill players continued to react to the news that FCC CommissionerRobert McDowell would be exiting the commission after almost seven years, which

he announced at the FCC's Wednesday public meeting.

Ranking

Senate Commerce Committee John Thune (R-S.D.), who is expected to have a hand

in selecting a successor to McDowell, called him a freedom fighter for markets

and ideas. "As we have seen with his recent leadership on efforts to

prevent foreign government intervention in the operation and use of the

Internet, Rob has been a consistent voice cautioning against unnecessary

governmental regulations. I hope the president's nominee to replace him will

approach the job with the same passion and energy that Rob exhibited and will

be similarly committed to finding market-based solutions to our nation's

communications challenges whenever possible."

American

Cable Association President Matt Polka praised McDowell for his

"distinguished career" at the commission, "where he demonstrated

an impressive mastery of the complicated regulatory framework that governs the

communications industry, including independent cable operators."

A

common theme among many commenters Wednesday was the intellectual rigor

McDowell has brought to his decision making. "ACA always regarded Commissioner

McDowell as an honest broker who searched for the right answer based on the

law, the facts and the public interest. Commissioner McDowell was a model

public servant noted for his sharp mind, quick wit, and generous spirit,"

Polka added.

"We

appreciate the energy and enthusiasm he brought to his work, his strong

interest in technology and innovation, and his leadership most recently in the

international arena where he has been a strong advocate against efforts to

regulate the Internet," said US Telecom president Walter McCormick.

"I

would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my friend Rob for his years of

service at the FCC," said CTIA President Steve Largent. "Rob has been

a forward thinker when it comes to communications policy and a strong voice

that encouraged the evolution of the dynamic wireless ecosystem. We wish him

the best in his future endeavors."

The

Parents Television Counsel praised McDowell for trying to goose the pace of FCC

dispensation of indecency complaints. "His voice and expertise have been

invaluable on a number of key issues before the Commission, particularly the

FCC's lethargic pace of enforcement of broadcast decency law," said PTC president Tim Winter,

who took the opportunity to press the Obama Administration to name a successor

"committed to the consistent, sound enforcement of broadcast decency

law."

That

is more under the control of the chairman, however. Genachowski has indicated

the FCC is not going after any but egregious cases, which have actually helped

it start to clear the backlog of complaints McDowell has been pushing for

action on, since those complaints can hold up license renewals or impede sales.

McDowell

had requested that his colleagues on the commission hold the applause for a

later date, but all violated the request.

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski called McDowell "an extraordinary colleague,

creative, wise and a great partner on the commission." He called him

"essential" to many FCC achievements that would not have happened

without him and has "always improved the quality of [the FCC's]

work." He said they had worked through countless issues, a process he has

"thoroughly enjoyed."

Fellow

commissioner Mignon Clyburn fought back tears at the meeting as she talked of

McDowell's loyal friendship and support. "His background and ideals

have been invaluable to the Commission, and his keen insights and deep

intellect have helped me grow as a regulator," she said in statement.

"He is both a trusted ally and at times a worthy adversary, but to sum it

all, Commissioner McDowell stands for America, her citizens, her

entrepreneurs and her innovators."

"He

is smart, insightful and deeply knowledgeable about all things

communications," said Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel. She joked that she

thought she understood spectral interference before I arrived at the commission

-- she was a top telecom advisor to the Senate Commerce Committee -- "but

Rob has now explained to me that noninterference is, in fact, the 'prime

directive."

Commissioner

Ajit Pai rounded out the unsolicited comments: "Rob had been a terrific

colleague," including even before he joined the commission when Pai's (and

Rosenworcel's) nomination was held up or months due to a hold unrelated to his

qualifications. "He has proven to be a consistently wonderful colleague.

He is just the model public servant in so many ways. I don't know what we are

going to do without him, but I am hopeful that the chairman and my colleagues

agree that I ought to have two votes."