McDowell On Putting Political Files Online: What's the Rush

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell says that the

FCC's proposal to make TV stations' political files part of an online public

database managed by the commission is fixing "what appears to be a

nonexistent problem" with "little to no" evidence that the

information in that file is not already available to whoever needs to see it.

He cautioned the FCC not to rush into such a regime.

The

political file proposal is one of several involving the planned migration of TV

station public files to an online database overseen by the FCC.

According

to a copy of the commissioner's speech to the Conservative Political Action

Conference in Washington Friday, McDowell

pointed out that there is speculation the move was prompted by some wanting to

track political spending in the wake of the Citizens United decision. He

pointed out that decision reaffirmed that political speech was core protected

speech. "Given this Constitutional context why would the government want

to have such information loaded onto its website to monitor in real time?"

he asked.

Political

file information includes proprietary and competitively sensitive information

about all political time requests, including ad pricing, said McDowell.

He

also said what he called an over-regulatory path would lead to economic hits on

broadcasters. Compliance costs for putting the files online could average

$120,000-$140,000 a year, he said, diverting funds from newsgathering and local

programming, all arguments broadcasters have made to the commission in opposing

the move.

And

while he conceded there may be some "marginal upside" to putting the

political files online, he made a pitch for not rushing into it. "[W]e

must resist imposing a burdensome requirement to upload all correspondence

regarding political ad buys "immediately," as the FCC has proposed, which

during a busy election season may need updating several times a day," he

said.

He

said publishing price info could have the unintended consequence of encouraging

anticompetitive practices like price collusion, "and would put the

government's thumb on the scale during advertising negotiations."

McDowell

advised his commission colleagues to take a break and think through the

consequences, saying: "After all, what's the rush?"

McDowell

also echoed his concerns about the potential of giving the UN expanded powers

over the Internet. He said dozens of countries are pushing that goal, which he

said would be the reversal of long-standing agreements to keep governments from

regulating "core functions" of the 'net. He said that a

"top-down, centralized, international regulatory overlay" as he fears

could be imposed at an international conference, is antithetical to the

architecture of the Net, and called it "the most important communications

issue affecting freedom."