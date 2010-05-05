McDowell Provides Title II History Lesson to Hill

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell provided the

promised evidentiary support for his difference of opinion with House Energy

& Commerce Committee Chairman Henry Waxman (D-Calif.) over broadband

classification.

At a March 25 oversight hearing, McDowell took

issue with the assertion that if the FCC changed the broadband regulatory

classification from a Title I information to a Title II telecommunications

service it would be a return to previous policy.

He testified that broadband Internet had never been

classified as a Title II telecom service, and promised Waxman he would follow

up with his reasoning.

In a letter dated May 5, McDowell provided a

summary of the history of broadband classification that he said demonstrated

that the FCC "consistently held that any provider of information services

could do so pursuant to Title I."

The letter may have crossed another one in the

ether from Waxman to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski telling him to consider

Title II reclassification as a response to the D.C. federal appeals court

decision throwing out the FCC's Comcast/BitTorrent ruling and calling its

authority to regulate broadband network management into question.

The issue is heating up as the commission prepares

its legal response to the BitTorrent decision. The chairman has pledged to find

a solid legal foundation for network neutrality and the national broadband plan.