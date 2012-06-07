McDowell: NTIA Report Suggests Executive Branch Resists Relinquishing Spectrum

FCC

Commissioner Robert McDowell pressed the White House Thursday to get serious

about freeing up more government spectrum for wireless broadband. Broadcasters

have also called for the government to do its part even as it pressures

broadcasters to give up their spectrum.

McDowell, speaking to Telecom equipment

vendors and providers at the TIA 2012 Conference in Dallas Thursday, said

Executive Branch agencies did not provide data to support the "assumptions

and conclusions" of a recent National Telecommunications & Information

Administration report on availability of government spectrum.

"The thrust of the report seems to

indicate that the Executive Branch is going to resist relinquishing more

spectrum," he said, according to a copy of his speech.

McDowell said that the government is sitting

on 60% of the "best" spectrum. "Federal users have no

incentive to move off of this prime real estate but do have an incentive to

keep the rest of us in the dark about how much it really would cost to move

them and how long that task would really take."

He called on the Obama Administration to rectify

that. "I therefore respectfully reiterate my call for the West Wing of the

White House to demand that Executive Branch agencies redouble their efforts to

find spectrum to bring to auction by a date certain."

That was part of a four-point plan he said

would help speed mobile broadband deployment and use. The other three were to

implement new incentive auction law with "humility, simplicity and

regulatory restraint," speed its reviews of "secondary spectrum

deals," (that would include the current review of the Verizon/SpectrumCo.

sale, though he made no mention of that deal since it is currently before the

commission); and look at waiver requests for interoperable public safety LTE

networks on a case-by-case basis.