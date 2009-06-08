McDowell Nomination to Second Term Official

Posted at 11:26 a.m. ET

The White House Friday evening announced that it has sent the nomination of Republican FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell to a second term, and his first full term, to the Senate.

That makes it official and would seem to clear the way for a nomination hearing in the Senate Commerce Committee of McDowell and presumptive Chairman Julius Genachowksi if the committee wanted to pair a Republican and Democrat.

The White House announced June 2 that it intended to renominate McDowell.

McDowell's new term is slated to start beginning July 1.

The nomination of Genachowski has already been sent to the Senate, and a nomination hearing scheduled before being quickly cancelled. Also expected to join the FCC are South Carolina Public Utility regulator Mignon Clyburn, who has already been tapped by the president for the other Democratic seat, and former acting NTIA chief Meredith Attwell Baker for the other Republican seat.