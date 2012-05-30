McDowell: ITU Net Governance Is Clear & Present Danger

FCC

Commissioner Robert McDowell told Congress that there should be no doubt of the

bipartisan resolve to resist effort by the International Telecommunications

Union to expand its authority over Internet governance, a threat he said is

real and "lethal" to Internet freedom.

McDowell has been drawing attention to theissue in speeches and interviews over the past few months,

and plans to tell Congress that the dismissal by some ITU official of U.S. concerns as election-year

politicking "could not be further from the truth."

That is according to his prepared testimony

for a hearing in the House Energy & Commerce Committee Communications

Subcommittee Thursday on "International Proposals to Regulate the

Internet.

McDowell says the ITU proposal is a threat,

and an imminent one given the planned renegotiation next December of the 1988

treaty that insulated the net from economic and technological regulation.

"What proponents of Internet freedom do or don't do between now and then

will determine the fate of the Net, affect global economic growth and determine

whether political liberty can proliferate," he agues.

He also says the most "lethal"

threat may not be a frontal assault but an attack on the foundation via

"seemingly innocuous expansions of intergovernmental power." McDowell

says that has already begun through a form of double-speak. "While

influential ITU Member States have put forth proposals calling for overt legal

expansions of United Nations' or ITU authority over the Net, ITU officials have

publicly declared that the ITU does not intend to regulate Internet governance

while also saying that any regulations should be of the "light-touch"

variety," says McDowell. "But which is it? It is not possible to

insulate the Internet from new rules while also establishing a new 'light

touch' regulatory regime."

He also warns of a potential Trojan Horse with

a Cossack astride it. Some ITU officials have been opining that the world could

be running out of phone numbers, and the Russian Federation has proposed giving ITU

jurisdiction over IP addresses -- VOIP services like Skyle and Google voice

translate traditional numbers into those addresses -- to help remedy the

problem, he says. "What is left unsaid," McDowell points out, leaving

it unsaid no longer, "is that potential ITU jurisdiction over IP addresses

would enable it to regulate Internet services and devices with abandon."

He also points to efforts by Arab States to

change the definition of telecom to include computer processing, and China's desire to have

Internet users registered by IP address.

McDowell also says that foreign government

officials have personally proposed creating a Universals Service Fund for

global broadband infrastructure build-outs using money collected from Web

destinations including big-pocketed players like Google, Facebook, and Netflix

on a per-click basis.