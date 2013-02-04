McDowell: Internet Is Under Assault and Inaction Is Not an Option

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) telecom

treaty conference in Dubai in December marked the end of international

consensus on keeping government hands off the Internet, instead "radically

ratcheting up" even more regulation.

That is the message from FCC commissioner Robert McDowell to

Congress, according to his prepared testimony for an unusual three-way jointHouse subcommittee hearing on international Internet governance post-Dubai.

"[I]n 2011, then-Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin

summed it up best when he declared that his goal, and that of his allies, was

to establish 'international control over the Internet' through the ITU,"

says McDowell. "Last month in Dubai, Putin largely achieved his goal."

Talking about the forces being applied to that "one-way

ratchet, he said: "Proponents of multilateral intergovernmental control of

the Internet are patient and persistent incrementalists who will never relent

until their ends are achieved."

McDowell is a longstanding critic of international efforts to

regulate the Internet. He was at the Dubai conference after having spoken for

many months about the dangers of allowing the telecom treaty to become a lever

for those "ends," including replacing dwindling phone interconnection

revs with Internet connection bucks, or to using the treaties to boost their

power to censor the Web.

He talks of his conversations with foreign governments

looking to tap into the big pockets of some of the Internet's biggest players,

including "the creation of an international universal service fund of

sorts whereby foreign -- usually state-owned -- telecom companies would use

international mandates to charge certain Web destinations on a "per-click"

basis to fund the build-out of broadband infrastructure across the globe.

Google, iTunes, Facebook and Netflix are mentioned most often as prime sources

of funding."

And while he applauded the U.S. decision not to sign onto

the Dubai treaty changes because they introduced Internet language into the

mix, he says that is not enough. "Merely saying 'no' to any changes is --

quite obviously -- a losing proposition," he says. [T]herefore we should

work to offer alternate proposals such as improving the longstanding and highly

successful, non-governmental, multistakeholder model of Internet governance to

include those who may feel disenfranchised."

McDowell is already looking ahead, and sees the 2014

plenipotentiary meeting of the ITU as both a threat and an opportunity.

"While we debate what to do next, Internet freedom's foes around the globe

are working hard to exploit a treaty negotiation that dwarfs the importance of

the WCIT by orders of magnitude. In 2014, the ITU will conduct what is

literally a constitutional convention [that] will define the ITU's mission for

years to come."