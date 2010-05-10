McDowell Has Emergency Surgery

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell underwent emergency gall bladder

surgery over the weekend, according to his office.



"His spirits

are good while he is recovering at home with his family. He expects to

be working at full speed back in the office in a few days," said

spokeswoman Brigid Calamis.



McDowell went into the ER Friday

night (May 7) and had surgery Saturday morning, said an aide.



McDowell, senior Republican on

the commission, has been at the FCC since 2006. He was reappointed and

confirmed in June 2009, the first Republican appointed to an

independent agency by President Barack Obama, according to McDowell's

office. Prior to joining the FCC, McDowell was senior VP at

the Competitive Telecommunications Association (CompTel).



McDowell's office was

busy

rescheduling back-to-back meetings that had been planned for Monday (May

10),

while one aide said McDowell was frustrated at not being able to drive

and was doing a lot of e-mailing.





An aide says McDowell will have to cancel his appearance

at the Cable Show on Wednesday. He had been scheduled to appear with former FCC

Commissioner Jonathan Adelstein, now head of the USDA's Rural Utilities

Service, at a May 12 public policy roundtable in L.A. He will instead be resting

at home for the balance of the week.





His office will be represented at the show by media legal

adviser Rosemary Harold and policy director and wireline counsel Christine

Kurth.





