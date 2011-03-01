McDowell:FCCQuietly DismissingIndecencyComplaints

The FCC has quietly dismissed indecency complaints against

TV stations and more than 6,000 programs, which should clear the way for some

of the 315 pending TV license renewals, most of which are being held up by the

complaints, to be processed, said Robert McDowell, FCC Commissioner.

McDowell told an audience of broadcasters at the NAB

State Leadership Conference in Washington

Monday that after his staff had been in touch with the Enforcement Bureau about

how some of those license issues could be resolved "we discovered that the

bureau has actually been quietly dismissing complaints that fall outside the

scope of our authority." That includes complaints against programming that

had aired between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., when the FCC's indecency rules do not

apply, and ones dealing with violent content, over which the FCC has no

authority. FCC sources in the past have also pointed to the dropping of some

complaints due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

There were over a million complaints in the pipeline,

McDowell has said previously. Monday he did not talk in terms of complaints,

but programs, saying that about 15,000 broadcasts were the subjects of those complaints

as of last year, and that those had now been whittled down to 8,700 by last

month.

McDowell, who has said the FCC needed to work through that

backlog, gave FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski props for progress, and said

he hoped it would continue.

McDowell said he expected the courts to scrutinize the

spectrum scarcity argument for content regulation. He said that as a father of

small children, "we need to protect our kids from harmful content."

But he also said there were a lot of technology tools at parents' disposal.

"Parents should be the first and last line of defense." He also

pointed out he was at the bill-signing ceremony when President Bush signed

the law boosting the indecency fines by ten-fold. National Association of

Broadcasters President Gordon Smith, who was interviewing McDowell,

broke in to point out that he had voted to approve those increased fines,

adding that he was glad that had not come up in the interview.

McDowell said that bill was important and it was the FCC's

role to follow the statute, and looked forward to more guidance from the

courts.

Smith said that non broadcasters have the "common

misperception" about the difference between broadcast and cable. "We

do want creative freedom," he said. "I know the First Amendment;

I respect the First Amendment; we defend the First Amendment," he said.

"But broadcasters aren't in the indecency business," a point he wanted

his state broadcast association member audience to take to the Hill on

their visits in the next couple of days. "There is a big difference between

free TV and subscription TV. Most consumers don't know the difference."

He said to his audience as they prepared to talk to members

of Congress, that "the indecency standard actually helps us because it

does play to the concerns that dad's like McDowell have about what their kids are

watching. Broadcasting is on the side of good in this regard."