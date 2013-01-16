McDowell: FCC Must Resist Limiting JSAs

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell Wednesday

took aim at a proposal to extend the FCC's attribution rules to some TV joint

sales agreements, saying they increase diversity; called on the commission to

conclude diversity studies that have yet to see the light of day, and suggested

the newspaper-TV crossownership restrictions limit diversity in the name of

preserving it.

That

is according to a copy of a speech to the Minority Media &

Telecommunications Council conference in Washington in which he counts

himself among those unsatisfied with the FCC's diversity efforts of late.

FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski's proposed media ownership rule changes include

loosening, but not scrapping the newspaper-TV crossownership rules, and a

proposal to make some JSAs count toward local market ownership caps, as they

do for radio.

McDowell

said the FCC "must resist calls for limiting, and therefore discouraging,

the use of joint sales, shared service, and local news service

agreements." He said he has been told by "many broadcasters"

that shared arrangements have both directly and indirectly helped women and

minority-owned stations to "enter markets and improve programming."

McDowell

called on the FCC to complete court-ordered diversity studies -- a Groundhog Day-like moment since

it echoed a call he has made repeatedly at the MMTC venue. That will allow the

FCC to proceed with the six -- of 13 -- diversity initiatives McDowell helped

adopt in 2007 but were remanded back to the commission for better

justification.

"[A]s

a matter of good government, the Commission must initiate and conclude the

diversity studies, which are required by law," he said. "I sense that

the Third Circuit would greatly appreciate us doing that!" He emphasized

that the FCC's actions must satisfy the strict scrutiny test for race- or

gender-based initiatives," but that it was time to get that done.

"Simply put, the Commission cannot delay these actions any longer,"

he said.

And

in the meantime, he said, the FCC should pursue some race-neutral diversity

efforts including launching incubator programs and better connecting women and

minorities with financing via workshops and mentoring.

But

unlike some diversity advocates, McDowell does not feel that the FCC must delay

loosening ownership rules. "A growing body of evidence indicates that this

obsolete rule is actually producing the opposite result of its intended effect

by exacerbating the demise of diverse voices that provide local news and

information," he said. "It makes no sense to me that, in cities such

as Chicago where several daily newspapers serving

local ethnic communities proliferate, the ban prevents minorities and women

from distributing content across all platforms -- all in the name of

diversity." He called it a defenseless policy out of touch with the

marketplace.

The

FCC has yet to vote on the media ownership rule changes. It is not under a lot

of pressure to do so from broadcasters since simply loosening the

cross-ownership rules is pretty much a half a loaf at best, served up with the

castor oil of JSA limits. And on the other side, the FCC is getting a lot of

pushback from minority groups arguing it should not vote the item -- and loosen

the regs any -- without collecting better info on diversity.