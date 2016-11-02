McDowell Exits Wiley Rein

Former FCC commissioner Robert McDowell has exited Washington, D.C., communications law firm Wiley Rein, where he was a partner, to join law firm Cooley LLP as Washington partner and co-leader of its global communications practice.

“I am excited to have the opportunity to leverage my public policy, legal and business background to counsel some of the world’s most exciting and innovative tech, media and telecom companies,” McDowell said of the new post.

“Having served as a FCC Commissioner for seven years under two presidents, combined with his private sector experience that spans four decades, Rob has a wealth of industry knowledge and global public policy insight that will be of tremendous value to our telecom, tech and media clients here in the US and internationally,” said John Feore, partner in Cooley’s communications regulatory practice, in a statement. “His breadth and depth of experience are perfectly aligned to help emerging and disruptive companies navigate regulatory hurdles as they bring innovative and novel technologies to market.”

McDowell, a Republican, served as a commissioner from 2006 to 2013. He joined Wiley Rein in 2014.

Before joining the FCC, McDowell was senior VP and assistant general counsel at COMPTEL. Before joining COMPTEL in February 1999, he served as the executive VP and general counsel of America's Carriers Telecommunications Association, which merged with COMPTEL.

"Wiley Rein LLP confirms today that Robert M. McDowell is leaving the firm," said Ambassador David Gross, co-chair of Wiley Rein's Telecom, Media and Technology Practice. “Rob has been a close friend of the firm for many years, and we look forward to continuing to maintain a personal and professional relationship with him. The firm is strategically transforming and growing our preeminent Telecom, Media & Technology Practice, which remains the largest in the country. We appreciate Rob’s contributions during his time with the firm, and wish him well in his new endeavors.”