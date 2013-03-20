McDowell Exit Draws (Mostly) Praise for His Tenure

The announced departure from the commission of Republican

Robert McDowell drew immediate reaction from many quarters, most of it

laudatory.

"We extend our gratitude to commissioner McDowell for his

excellent service to the Federal Communications Commission and American

public," said National Cable and Telecommunications Association president

Michael Powell. McDowell was named to the commission in 2006 to fill the

unexpired term of then chairman Powell, and then was renominated to a full,

five-year term in June 2009. "During his time at the FCC, commissioner

McDowell has been a thoughtful and fair public servant who has always promoted

the ideal that competitive marketplaces are best suited to meet consumer demand

for vital communication services," said Powell.

"Robert McDowell has been a remarkably gifted public

servant during his seven-year tenure at the FCC," said National

Association of Broadcasters president Gordon Smith. "His good humor and

grace have been matched only by his ardent support for fair media ownership

rules and full-throated support for a vibrant First Amendment. Commissioner

McDowell will succeed in whatever path he chooses...."

Coincidentally, a Smith cousin, Sen. Tom Udall, spoke at the

FCC meeting Wednesday at which McDowell eventually revealed his exit strategy.

"I've been around the FCC for 40 years and have never

seen anyone render greater public service," said Preston Padden, executive

director of the Expanding Opportunities for Broadcasters Coalition.

AT&T senior VP Jim Cicconi called McDowell a "true

leader, focused on promoting the interests of consumers as well as innovation

and economic growth. His impressive knowledge of communications law and

regulations has been a major asset to the Commission in so many of the

important and complex issues it has tackled. Moreover, commissioner McDowell

has used that knowledge to challenge his own agency to match the dramatic

innovations of technology with a more innovative approach to how the FCC regulates.

He was also the first to sound the alarm about international efforts to

regulate the Internet, and has been a consistent voice urging similar restraint

by the FCC itself. In short, Commissioner McDowell has made a positive

difference during his time in office, which is perhaps the highest praise one

can give to any public servant."

But it was not simply deregulatory-minded industry types

singing McDowell's praises, appropriate since one of his oft-repeated points at

public meetings has been the relative commity of the commission and its

90%-plus record of unanimous votes.

"Although we often disagreed, working with commissioner

McDowell was a pleasure," said Public Knowledge in a statement. "His

willingness to hear opposing views, the intellectual rigor in his analysis, and

his leadership at the WCIT made him someone we enjoyed working with.

Commissioner McDowell deserves enormous credit for defending TV white spaces in

its darkest hour and pushing back against House Republicans who saw no value in

preserving unlicensed spectrum."

Free Press, another group with opposing views, did not join

the choir, suggesting they were not unhappy to see him go.

"We congratulate commissioner McDowell on his decision

to leave the FCC," said Free Press president and CEO Craig Aaron. "As

he considers his next move, we hope he will reject the revolving door and

resist becoming another FCC leader who exploits his public service to cash in

at the companies he was supposed to regulate." That appeared to be a

reference to the exit of former FCC Republican commissioner Meredith Attwell

Baker, who left to join Comcast, a move Free Press pilloried.

McDowell said at the meeting that he would "be talking to the FCC's chief ethics officer to make sure that my departure will be in full compliance with not only the ethics but the spirit of all of our ethics rules."

"We urge the president to nominate a

Republican successor who is not simply another cheerleader for the biggest

businesses and media monopolists, but who recognizes the free market cannot

work if companies are allowed to amass and abuse market power," said

Aaron.