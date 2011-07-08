McDowell: Court Decision Should Spur Completion of Reg Review

Republican FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell said Friday

that The Third Circuit ruling on the FCC's ownership rules puts an exclamation

point on the need to wrap up the commission's review of ownership regs per the

congressionally mandated quadrennial review.

"Now that the commission has some guidance from the

Third Circuit, it is all the more imperative that we move ahead with all

deliberate speed with our statutory obligation to review our media ownership

rules," he said in a statement to B&C/Multi. "The remands from

yesterday's decision can, and should, be taken care of in the course of that

review, and I would hope that our work would be conducted with deregulation in

mind, as section 202H requires." (That is the section of the

Communications Act that requires the FCC to review its rules to determine if

they are "necessary in the public interest as the result of competition.")

The court Thursday reinstated the broadcast-newspaper

cross-ownership ban on procedural grounds, saying the FCC had not given the

public enough time to comment on the decision to revise/loosen the ban, which

was announced in a New York Times op-ed piece by then FCC Chairman Kevin Martin

four weeks before the December 2007 vote. It also remanded back some of the

FCC's diversity initiatives, saying they did not do enough, but let stand the

decisions not to loosen TV duopoly or other ownership regs.

The court, which ruled on procedural grounds rather than

the merits of the change, pointed out that the FCC could remedy that notice and

comment issue on cross-ownership in its quadrennial review. In fact, the Third

Circuit in an earlier remand, identified lifting the cross-ownership ban

entirely, as former FCC Chairman Michael Powell had suggested, as one of the

deregulatory changes the FCC had made a case for.