McDowell Commends Clyburn For FCC Nomination

Republican Commissioner Robert McDowell was first out of the gate at the FCC with a shout-out to future fellow commissioner Mignon Clyburn.

Clyburn, a member of the South Carolina Public Service Commission and daughter of and daughter of House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.), is the administration's choice to round out the Democratic complement of commissioners-Julius Genachowski is the pick for chairman, with acting chairman Michael Copps expected to stick around as well.

That leaves McDowell and an open Republican seat, which will mostly likely have a nominee soon to be paired with Clyburn.

In a statement Thursday morning, McDowell said: "I congratulate Commissioner Clyburn on the announcement that President Obama intends to nominate her to serve as a Commissioner on the FCC. Her experience on the Public Service Commission of South Carolina as well as her involvement in many professional and civic organizations gives her a strong background to tackle the many issues facing the Commission. I look forward to working with my colleagues as we grow towards a full Commission and I wish Commissioner Clyburn well in the confirmation process."

First out of the blocks on the association side was the American Cable Association, which reacted only hours after the late Wednesday announcement.

"In Mignon Clyburn's home state of South Carolina, independent cable operators have been the leaders in delivering voice, video and broadband services to rural communities," said ACA president Matthew Polka in a statement. "We look forward to working with Mignon Clyburn on a host of issues when she arrives at the Federal Communications Commission, including efforts to extend broadband further into un-served areas and boosting download speeds in underserved

communities."

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association called Mignon an "invaluable asset" to the commission.

"We congratulate Ms. Clyburn on her nomination and look forward to working with her on the important issues before the FCC," said NCTA President Kyle McSlarrow. "As a long-time member of the South Carolina Public Service Commission, Mignon Clyburn brings an insightful and pragmatic perspective to the complex policy issues that the FCC is tackling in today's dynamic telecommunications environment. Ms. Clyburn's extensive experience with intergovernmental groups such as NARUC will make her an invaluable asset to the Commission."

NAB added its praise, as well as a call for swift confirmation.

"NAB salutes President Obama for his nomination of Mignon Clyburn to the FCC," said NAB President David Rehr. "Ms. Clyburn's experience as a Public Service Commission member in South Carolina and as a former newspaper publisher will serve her well as she addresses media-related issues at the FCC. NAB looks forward to working with her, and we urge swift Senate confirmation."

Acting FCC Chairman Michael Copps calls her an "excellent choice."



"I congratulate Mignon Clyburn on the welcome news that President Obama intends to nominate her as FCC Commissioner," Copps said in a statement. "She is an excellent choice, and the experience she brings from her service on South Carolina's Public Service Commission will be an invaluable asset as we address the many challenges and opportunities that are before us. "

