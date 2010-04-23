McDowell Cautions FCC About Getting Into Arbitration Business

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell suggested the FCC needs to

tread carefully in its inquiry into the retransmission consent process, saying

suggestions it get into the arbitration business might not sit well with the

courts.

In a meeting with reporters Friday (April 23) at the FCC in

Washington, McDowell said that the 1992 Cable Act is clear that simply asking

for more money does not constitute bad faith, and that the FCC is confined by

statute to looking at whether retrans negotiations are being conducted in good

or bad faith. "The statute is actually very clear" on that point, he

said.

He also pointed out that the "vast majority" of

retrans deals are done without incident. "We want to continue to encourage

parties to come to agreement on their own. I do have concerns that if the

commission set up a regime for arbitration here at the commission, that that

might not survive on appeal.

A group of cable operators and satellite companies

petitioned the FCC to remake the retrans regime, including preventing stations

from pulling signals during retrans impasses, possible outside arbitration and

even mandating unbundling station retrans deals from co-owned cable channels.