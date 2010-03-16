McDowell: Cable Industry Already Working to Achieve 100 Million High Speed Service

FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell said Tuesday (March 16)

that the cable industry already had a broadband plan that was working to

achieve the government's goal of high-speed service to 100 million households

by 2020.

The FCC officially unveiled its national broadband plan

Tuesday, but given that much of the plan had already been revealed piecemeal,

the unveiling was primarily a chance for the commissioners to weigh in on it in

public statements, including McDowell's suggestion that the cable industry was

ahead of the game.

The plan itself was not a vote-able item, but the

commissioners did unanimously vote to approve a statement about the importance

of broadband.

The plan contains some 200 recommendations, about half to

the FCC, the majority of the rest to various other government agencies, with a

few action items for Congress.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said that the FCC will act

on those items, which include proposed rulemaking, with the urgency that the

broadband challenge demands.

While all the commissioners praised the broadband team for

tireless efforts in assembling the plan, there were some notes of caution,

particularly from Commissioner Robert McDowell.

Taking a page from the prescription tablet of the

Hippocratic oath, he said the plan should "first and foremost do no

harm."

He pointed out that cable modem service is already available

to 92% of households. "Merely by upgrading cable systems with the DOCSIS

3.0 system, which is expected to happen over the next few years anyway,"

he said, over 104 million American homes will have access to speeds of up to

100 mbps. In other words, unless the government provides disincentives to

investment, the plan's goal of reaching 100 million households with 100 mbps

services should be attained well before 2020 if we allow current trends to

continue in an unfettered manner."

The first among McDowell's his concerns is that he said the

plan "opens the door" to reclassifying broadband as a voice service

under Title II of the Communications Act.

Some groups suggested the FCC may need to do that if a D.C.

court held that it did not have ancillary authority to adopt Internet regulations

under its classification of broadband as an information service not subject to

mandatory access regulations.

"Not only do I doubt that such a reclassification would

survive appeal, I don't see how foisting a regulatory framework first devised

in the 19th century would help a competitive 21st century marketplace continue

to thrive," said McDowell.

He also took issue with proposals for a digital media fund,

or suggestions for a national framework for Internet taxation. "Federal

preemption of Internet taxation could be beneficial, but only if it results in

more freedom," he said.

McDowell said he had been hopeful that the plan would

contain a chapter on tax incentives to explore investment.