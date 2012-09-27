McDowell: Broadcasters Weighted Down With Legacy Regs

FCC commissioner Robert McDowell said Thursday that so long

as broadcasters are weighed down by the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership ban

and other legacy 20th century regs, investment will flow primarily to less

regulated new media.

That came in a speech Thursday to the National Association

of Black Owned Broadcasters fall conference in Washington, according to a copy

of the text.

McDowell was there to receive an award from NABOB for his

support of broadcast diversity initiatives, notably his backing for an end to

the no urban/Hispanic ad dictates, something NABOB had pushed for decades

before the FCC finally followed through in 2007 as part of its 13-item

Diversity Order.

McDowell told his audience that it was time to "largely

-- if not completely -- eliminate the newspaper/broadcast cross-ownership ban."

While he has argued that an increasingly competitive marketplace suggests the

presumption should be that the rule go away. He also pointed out to B&C in an interview in advance of

the speech that the record is still open -- the FCC has not completed studies

on the impact of its rules on diversity. "It might be possible to have a

presumption that the rules should go away, but if someone wants to file

evidence that would harm a diversity of voices in a market, we would consider

it."

McDowell said that he was happy to consider all options, but

his "hypothesis" is that the presumption should be flipped.

"Right now, there is a presumption that combinations create scenarios that

undermine the public interest. I think the market has moved well beyond that.

It certainly needs radical reform."

He made that crystal clear in his speech. "Established

in 1975, [the ban] is as out of date as the disco music and polyester leisure

suits of its birth year. A growing body of evidence indicates that this

obsolete rule actually may be exacerbating the demise of diverse local voices

that provide important news and information. In other words, the ban is

producing the opposite result of its intended effect."

McDowell put in his Groundhog Day-like call -- one he has

repeated often over the years -- for Congressto give tax breaks to companies who sell media properties to small and

disadvantaged businesses.

Given the absence of those study results, which then must be

put out for comment, Broadcasters likely won't get any answer on the

newspaper-broadcast cross-ownership ban or other possible media ownership rule

revisions this year.