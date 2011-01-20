McDowell BacksCongressional Look At FCC Merger-Review Process

Senior Republican FCC

Commissioner Robert McDowell gave a shout-out Wednesday to a pledge by top

House Republicans to review the FCC's merger-review process.

In his statement on the

Comcast/NBCU vote, he said the FCC review process was too coercive as well as

too lengthy.

Asked what he thought of

the prospects for congressional review of that process, he said: "That is

a healthy debate to have. It is healthy to have a discussion on what the FCC's

authority should be in future merger reviews."

House Republicans Fred

Upton (R-Mich.), Greg Walden (R.-Ore.) and Lee Terry (R-Neb.) said Tuesday that

they will be "examining" the FCC's transaction review process in the

wake of the conditioned approval of the Comcast/NBCU joint venture.



Upton is chair of the powerful House Energy & Commerce Committee, while

Walden chairs the Communications Subcommittee and Terry is vice chair.

They supported the Comcast/NBCU deal approval, but are concerned about the

network neutrality conditions in particular, since they strongly opposed the

FCC's vote last month to implement new network neutrality regs and are

looking to overturn them.

McDowell voted to approve

the deal, but only concurred with the decision, which means he supported the

underlying decision to grant the joint venture, but had some problems with the

process and conditions imposed, including network neutrality conditions. He

voted against the FCC network neutrality rules, which passed on a straight

party line vote Dec. 21.