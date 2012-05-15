McDowell Among 'Most Valuable Policymakers'

The Sports Fan Coalition, which has asked the FCC to scrap

its sports blackout rule as outmoded and fan-unfriendly, is honoring six

legislators and one FCC commissioner for "standing up for fans."

That is coming at a Capitol Hill reception Tuesday night.

The recipients of the MVP awards for 2012 are Commissioner

Robert McDowell, Sens. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio),

and Reps. Joe Barton (R-Texas), Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), Steve Scalise (R-La.)

and Brian Higgins (D-N.Y.).

McDowell is getting the shout-out for his statement when the

FCC decided to open a proceeding reviewing the blackout rule. "He said it

was long past time to reexamine the sports blackout rule," says Sports Fan

executive director Brian Frederick.

Brown and Blumenthal called on the Federal Communications

Commission to reform its blackout rules and wrote to the NFL top express their

concerns, as did Higgins, according to the coalition. Scalise introduced

legislation to eliminate the rule. Barton and Cohen formed the Congressional

Collegiate Sports Caucus to examine college sports, particularly the way a

national champion is selected. Barton has also introduced legislation and

sought hearings, says the coalition.