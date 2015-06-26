McDonald's Canada Won't Buy 'Family Guy' Ads

McDonald's Canada has decided not to buy any more ads in Family Guy, according to an email to the Parents Television Council supplied to B&C.

PTC has long been pushing advertisers not to buy spots in the edgy Fox comedy.

"McDonald’s does not sponsor the program in Canada," said a person who identified themselves as a guest relations specialist. "However, McDonald’s Canada has, on occasion, run advertisements during the program. Based on the concerns you have brought to our attention, the Marketing team have made the decision not to purchase advertising space during this program in the future."

“We applaud McDonald’s Canada for taking a bold step not to associate its family brand with a TV program that continuously jokes about child rape and sexual violence," said PTC president Tim Winter. "It’s a courageous, yet common sense decision, and we are proud of this branch of McDonald’s for choosing to put families first in its advertising decisions."

Fox had not returned a comment at press time, but has historically not commented on PTC's ongoing efforts targeting Family Guy, including numerous FCC complaints over the years.