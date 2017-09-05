McCarthy Named to Run Mobile Future

Mobile Future, a wireless advocacy group whose members include AT&T, Verizon and Qualcomm, has named Margaret McCarthy executive director.



McCarthy will oversee day-to-day operations. Most recently she was legislative director for Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Calif.), and before that senior staffer on the Communications Subcommittee.



She is also former policy advisor to then FCC Commissioner Michael Copps. She also helped launch the BTOP broadband subsidy program at the Department of Commerce.



“I have had the immense pleasure of working with Margaret both at the FCC and on Capitol Hill," said Mobile Future senior policy advisor and former senior Republican FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell, "and I have been consistently impressed by her proficiency as well as her ability to work well with people of all political stripes. “Her abilities and expertise will prove invaluable to Mobile Future as we continue the important work of transforming the role of wireless in our society and the nation’s economy.”