McCain Releases Own "3 a.m. Phone Call" TV Spot

The now-famous “3 a.m.phone call political TV spot has come full circle.

First there was the Hillary Clinton ad, in which a voiceover asks who you want to be answering the phone at 3 a.m. in the White House when there is a crisis. The answer, Hillary Clinton.

There followed a raft of spoofs of the Clinton ad, like this one.



Now, John McCain has launched his own TV spot--currently on YouTube--in which he uses Clinton's criticisms of Obama to suggest that McCain should be the one on the other end of the line.