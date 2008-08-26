McCain Releases Own "3 a.m. Phone Call" TV Spot
The now-famous “3 a.m.phone call political TV spot has come full circle.
First there was the Hillary Clinton ad, in which a voiceover asks who you want to be answering the phone at 3 a.m. in the White House when there is a crisis. The answer, Hillary Clinton.
There followed a raft of spoofs of the Clinton ad, like this one.
Now, John McCain has launched his own TV spot--currently on YouTube--in which he uses Clinton's criticisms of Obama to suggest that McCain should be the one on the other end of the line.
