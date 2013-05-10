McCain Confirms He Will Testify at May 14 Hearing

Confirmingan earlier report, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) said late Friday he

would be testifying at the May 14 hearing

on the state of video in the Senate Commerce Committee's Communications

Subcommittee.

McCain,

former chairman of the full committee, earlier this week introduced S. 912, the

Television Consumer Freedom Act of 2013,

which was already expected to be a topic of conversation at the hearing.

"As

a former Chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, I look forward to the

opportunity to discuss this effort to give consumers more choices and more

control over their cable bills," McCain said in a statement. "The

current regulatory structure is rigged in favor of corporate interests over

consumers, resulting in Americans paying ever-higher cable bills for channels

they do not want to watch. It is time to shift the landscape and empower

consumers with options. I look forward to beginning this conversation with the

Committee next week."

The

conversation is not expected to end in passage of the bill according to

numerous lobbyists, but it could provide fodder for debate over reauthorization

of the Satellite Television Extension and Localism Act.