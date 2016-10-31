Maureen O'Connell, Rob Kenny Join Charter

Charter has added two veteran executives to its Washington, D.C., office.

Maureen O'Connell, a former top government affairs exec with Fox, has joined Charter as VP of regulatory affairs, reporting to Elizabeth Andrion, senior VP of regulatory affairs.

Most recently O'Connell was president of her own shop, O'Connell Strategies.

Rob Kenny, who had been senior VP at public affairs firm Mercury, has joined as director of policy communications.

Both Kenny and O'Connell are former FCC staffers. O'Connell was an attorney in the Media Bureau and advisor to the late commissioner and chairman Jim Quello. Kenny was an FCC spokesperson for two FCC chairmen.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maureen and Rob to Charter,” said Catherine Bohigian, executive VP of government affairs for the company. “Both have impressive experience working on telecommunications policy in the private and public sectors and will add tremendous value to our advocacy efforts.”