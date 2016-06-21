Matthew Weiner Up for WGAW Board Seat
Matthew Weiner of Mad Men and Sopranos fame is among a new slate of candidates for board of directors of the Writers Guild of America, West.
The guild is very active on Washington issues including network neutrality, set-top boxes, and mergers.
Also among the 14 candidates nominated for board seats are Patric Verrone*, Ligiah Villalobos, David Slack, Keenen Ivory Wayans, Ali LeRoi, Courtney Ellinger, Marjorie David*, Glen Mazzara, Dan Wilcox, Zoanne Clack, Jonathan Fernandez, Chip Johannessen* and Richard Keith (an asterisk indicates an incumbent board member).
Eligible guild members can also be nominated by petition (the deadline for petitions is July 22).
Voting concludes Sept. 19.
