Matt Wood to Join Free Press as Policy Director

Matt Wood, associate director for Media Access Project, will

be joining Free Press as policy director. He will join Free Press next week,

following the Memorial Day holiday.

"He is a tremendous asset and we are happy to have him come aboard,"

said Free Press Policy Counsel Corrie Wright

Former Free Press policy director Ben Scott exited a year ago to become an

adviser at the State Department.

In the interim, Free Press research director Derek Turner had been handling the

policy team as well.

"MAP is extremely proud of its role as a

training ground for media and telecommunications advocates," said MAP

SVP and Policy Director Ancrew Schwartzman. "Matt will join a large group

of MAP alumni who have become leaders in the

public interest community."