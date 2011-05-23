Matt Wood to Join Free Press as Policy Director
Matt Wood, associate director for Media Access Project, will
be joining Free Press as policy director. He will join Free Press next week,
following the Memorial Day holiday.
"He is a tremendous asset and we are happy to have him come aboard,"
said Free Press Policy Counsel Corrie Wright
Former Free Press policy director Ben Scott exited a year ago to become an
adviser at the State Department.
In the interim, Free Press research director Derek Turner had been handling the
policy team as well.
"MAP is extremely proud of its role as a
training ground for media and telecommunications advocates," said MAP
SVP and Policy Director Ancrew Schwartzman. "Matt will join a large group
of MAP alumni who have become leaders in the
public interest community."
