Massachusetts Legislators Advise FCC to Mind the Border

Led by Democratic Rep. Ed Markey, members of the

Massachusetts congressional delegation, have written FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski to advise him to make the incentive auctions transparent to

Congress as well as the public, and urged him to make sure that stations along

the border with Canada -- which include ones serving Boston and other

Massachusetts markets -- are not adversely affected by repacking.

"Many of our constituents, especially low-income

individuals, Spanish speakers and seniors, are reliant on free, over-the-air

programming," they said. They added that cord-cutters are also a

constituency that underscores the need to preserve over-the-air signals.

The legislators said they support freeing up spectrum for

wireless broadband -- the motivating factor behind the auctions -- but that

given the public interest obligations of broadcasters to provide local news,

local programing and emergency info (public interest obligations that wireless

providers are not subject too, they did not add, but could have), they said it

was important also to ensure that the public continues to receive free,

over-the-air service.

They advised the FCC to take the border issues into account

through "rigorous and public examination."

FCC officials have said they continue to discuss border

issues with Canada and Mexico. The issue is with interference protections that

reduce the amount of available spectrum for reclamation along the border, but

those officials have suggested they have no plans to leave U.S. border cities

without broadcast service, but instead may have to scale back the amount of

spectrum they reclaim.