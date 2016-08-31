Massachusetts General Seeks Funds for Susan Eid Cancer Research Program

Massachusetts General Hospital is soliciting funds for the Susan Eid Tumor Heterogeneity Program, which it describes in fundraising materials as an effort to "help revolutionize cancer care by supporting a world-renowned team of medical professionals, state-of-the-art bio banking equipment, molecular and genetic tissue analysis, and education about the vital role tumor tissue donation plays in advancing cancer research."

Eid, a longtime top government and legal affairs executive at DirecTV and a former top aide to FCC chairman (now National Cable & Telecommunications Association president) Michael Powell, died of cancer in November 2014 at Mass General, where she was being treated.

Eid donated her own cells for study at the hospital to continue her fight against the disease, a point made by the hospital in soliciting the donations.

The hospital said Eid's family and friends launched the initiative, which will have an annual budget of $2 million.

From 2000 to 2003, Eid served as a senior public policy adviser to Powell on media issues—broadcasting, cable, and broadband. Before that she was VP of MediaOne, overseeing its Washington office. She was an executive with Continental Cablevision from 1989 to 1998 and a one-time member of the Media Institute board of trustees.

Eid was a native of Worcester, Mass., and a graduate of Boston College.

