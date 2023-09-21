Mary Noonan Joins UTA’s News & Broadcasting Division

Mary Noonan has joined the talent agency UTA. She will work as an agent in UTA’s News & Broadcasting unit and will be based in New York, reporting to Peter Goldberg, partner and News & Broadcasting head.

Noonan was VP of talent strategy and development at ABC News, where she recruited and hired on and off-air talent, including correspondents and anchors. She spent nine years at ABC News.

“We have long enjoyed a collaborative relationship with Mary and welcoming her to the team feels like a natural progression for both of us,” Goldberg said. “Her experience is unparalleled, and she has a keen eye for the kind of distinctive talent that distinguishes our News & Broadcasting roster.”

Before joining ABC News, Noonan was a senior producer in CNBC’s long-form unit. She began her career at CBS News, where she spent 23 years. She started as an intern in the Washington bureau and advanced to roles at West 57th, 60 Minutes and 48 Hours. Noonan rose to director of talent development at CBS News.

“Over the years UTA clients have often been at the core of my work, having hired and nurtured some of the most esteemed talent in the industry, so I’m thrilled to continue that relationship by joining the agency’s prominent News & Broadcasting team,” Noonan said.

Noonan graduated from The Catholic University of America in Washington, DC.