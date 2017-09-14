UTA Names Goldberg Head of News and Broadcasting Unit

United Talent Agency, which in 2014 acquired N.S. Beinstock, a specialist in representing top broadcast journalists, said it named Peter Goldberg as head of UA News and Broadcasting.



The move signals a transition from Beinstock founders Carole Cooper and her husband Richard Leibner, whose client list over the years has been a who’s who of network and cable anchors and producers including Dan Rather, Diane Sawyer, Bill O’Reilly and Anderson Cooper.



Cooper and Leibner will continue to represent their current clients. Their sons Adam and Jonathan will stay with the agency.



Goldberg joined Bienstock in 1995. Before that Goldberg was VP of broadcasting at International Management Group and held posts at Transworld International, WFAN Radio and ESPN.



“Peter is one of the best agents in our business, and there is no one more capable of following in Richard Leibner and Carole Cooper’s footsteps to lead UTA’s news business forward,” said Jay Sures, who overseas UTA’s television, news and broadcasting business, to whom Goldberg will report.



“The fact that UTA represents the most renowned and illustrious broadcasters working today is in large part a testament to the incredible business Richard and Carole have built,” added Sures. “We’re extraordinarily fortunate they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, and will continue representing their incredible roster of clients and providing ongoing leadership within UTA. Their mentorship of Peter has provided the perfect bridge to our next chapter of leadership.”



Acquiring Beinstock helped make UTA a top player in the news business.



“We’ve had an incredible run, and we’re not close to done,” said Leibner and Cooper.



“Beginning this transition to our longtime colleague, Peter Goldberg, reaffirms exactly why, after 50 amazing years, we decided to combine our business with UTA. It means everything to us to watch this business we built continue to grow, thrive and evolve alongside modern journalism,” they said. “Today’s business is a real-time explosion of information across all mediums—and both Jay and Peter understand what it takes to succeed and build a brand in this fast-changing environment. We will remain as active as ever representing our clients, who we love, and working to build UTA’s business.”