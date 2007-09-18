Martin Names New Wireline Competition Bureau Chief

Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin named a new head of the Wireline Competiton Bureau, which includes promoting competition in broadband Internet and video and cable phone service.

Dana Shaffer, former deputy chief of the bureau, was named the new chief, succeeding Tom Navin.

Shaffer's resume iuncludes legal adviser to commissioners Deborah Taylor Tate and Robert McDowell and deputy chief of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau. Before that, she was president of the Southeastern Competitive Carriers Association and the Tennessee Telecommunications Association.