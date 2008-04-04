Martin, Baker to Appear at Senate Commerce Committee DTV Hearing

The Senate Commerce Committee will hear from the heads of the two key government agencies overseeing the digital-TV transition.

Federal Communications Commission chairman Kevin Martin and acting National Telecommunications and Information Administration chief Meredith Atwell Baker will be the witnesses at an April 8 hearing.

The hearing will focus on consumer education, the "role of broadcasters and the FCC, and how the NTIA-administered converter-box program is going.”

The hearing was originally scheduled close to Feb. 17, marking one year until the switch of full-power stations to digital TV, but it was postponed due to the funeral service for Rep. Tom Lantos (D-Calif.).