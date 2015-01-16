Marriott Delivers On Agreement Not To Block Wi-Fi

As promised, the Marriott hotel chain has agreed not to limit guests' use of their own Wi-Fi. "Marriott International listens to its customers, and we will not block guests from using their personal Wi-Fi devices at any of our managed hotels," it said. It was also listening to the FCC.

In October, Marriott agreed to pay $600,000 to settle FCC allegations it had intentionally blocked Wi-Fi networks of consumers in its conference facilities at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville in violation of the law. It also agreed to stop the practice.

