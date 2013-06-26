Markey Wins Senate Seat

Rep. (now Senator) Ed Markey (D-Mass.) won his special

election Tuesday for the Senate seat of Secretary of State John Kerry. Markey

defeated Republican Gabriel Gomez.

Markey is the former chairman of the House Communications

Subcommittee and veteran media consolidation critic. He has concentrated more

on energy issues in recent years, but remains a strong voice for privacy

protection and supporter of network neutrality.

In his acceptance speech, he talked about a number of

priority issues, leading off with clean energy and transportation

infrastructure. He also talked about information technology and the need to

keep innovating to create jobs.

He said he was tired of gridlock in Washington, but added he

would never compromise his principles or those of his constituents.

Markey joins Massachusetts Democratic Senator

Elizabeth Warren, who used his election to put out an email solicitation for

donations to the Progressive Change Campaign Committee to elect more

progressives like Markey.