Markey Tells FCC to Step IntoRetrans Fight

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) wants the FCC to step in to broker an agreement between Cablevision and Fox.

In a letter

Saturday to FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, Markey said that he was not

weighing in on the merits of either side, saying those were contractual

relations between private parties. But he

said that as the primary author of the Cable Act that established the

retransmission consent regime, he believed the FCC had a

"broader" public interest role in taking note of the "unique

circumstances" in New York.

Those, he

said, included reports that Fox was cutting off Cablevision subscribers'

access to its shows on online video service Hulu.

"This is not

only contrary to the Commission's Broadband Internet Policy Statement

of 2005, which states, in part, that ‘...consumers are entitled to

access the lawful Internet content of their choice'," Markey said. "The tying of cable TV subscription to

access to Internet fare freely available to other consumers is a very

serious concern. Consumers are losing their freedom to access the

Internet content of their choice - through no fault

of their own - and this is patently anti-consumer."

Markey said

those special circumstances also included the difficulty of subs in

apartment buildings to get an over-the-air signal as an alternative or

installing satellite dishes, yet another alternative.

Both alternatives were suggested by the FCC in a consumer advisory.

"I request

that you take action to bring the parties together," he told

Genachowski.

A Fox spokesperson was not available for comment at press

time.