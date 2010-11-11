Markey Seeks Natural Resources Post

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), the former chairman and

ranking member of the House Communications Subcommittee, said

last night he would seek the top Democratic slot on the House Natural Resources

Committee. He will keep his senior status on the House Energy

& Commerce committee.

With the defeat of Rick Boucher (D-W. Va.),

current chairman of the Communications Subcommittee, Markey's path to

return as ranking member of the subcommittee, had he wanted it, appeared clear.

Markey gave up that ranking post to Boucher in January 2009 to chair an energy

subcommittee, essentially trading gavels with Boucher, who had chaired that

subcommittee.

With Markey setting his sights on energy and the

environment--though sure to keep his hand in telecom policy issues--leading

candidates for ranking member of the House Communications Subcommittee are said

to be Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and Bobby Rush (D-Ill.)