Markey Seeks Natural Resources Post
Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), the former chairman and
ranking member of the House Communications Subcommittee, said
last night he would seek the top Democratic slot on the House Natural Resources
Committee. He will keep his senior status on the House Energy
& Commerce committee.
With the defeat of Rick Boucher (D-W. Va.),
current chairman of the Communications Subcommittee, Markey's path to
return as ranking member of the subcommittee, had he wanted it, appeared clear.
Markey gave up that ranking post to Boucher in January 2009 to chair an energy
subcommittee, essentially trading gavels with Boucher, who had chaired that
subcommittee.
With Markey setting his sights on energy and the
environment--though sure to keep his hand in telecom policy issues--leading
candidates for ranking member of the House Communications Subcommittee are said
to be Mike Doyle (D-Pa.), Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) and Bobby Rush (D-Ill.)
