Markey Seeks Executive Order on Grid Cybersecurity

In the wake of the

Senate's failure to pass cybersecurity legislation last week, Rep. Ed Markey

(D-Mass.) has asked the president to issue an executive order protecting the

electric grid from cyberattacks.

The primarily

Democrat-backed Cybersecurity Act of 2012, which would have established

cybersecurity standards for critical infrastructure like the power system,

failed to overcome Republican opponents arguing the bill was too regulatory and

provided industry with insufficient flexibility to respond to threats.

In

a letter Wednesday to President Obama, Markey said it was

"unconscionable" that Congress had failed to act on what should be a

nonpartisan issue.

"I'm calling on

President Obama to do by Executive Order what Congressional Republicans refuse

to do through legislation: protect our nation from the 21st century

cyber-armies preparing to wage war on our banking, health care, and defense

systems by knocking out America's electricity grid," said Markey in statement.

Evoking, without

actually citing, NBC's upcoming sci-fi drama, Revolution, Markey painted a picture in which "every single

piece of technology including computers, automobiles, and telephones sits idle

after being sapped of power," adding that the scenario "may sound

like the fall season's newest television show."

Republicans and

Democrats are in agreement on the threat of cyberattacks, but have failed to

come to a compromise on how to combat it. Republicans blocked a vote on the

bill, which could potentially return in modified form in September.

Markey is also

unhappy with in action on an electric-grid targeted bill, The GRID Act, which

made it to a unanimous House vote in the last Congress but has failed to gain

traction, which Markey attributes to successful utility sector lobbying.