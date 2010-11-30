Markey Says Spectrum Bills Are Coming

Industry and Hill reaction followed quickly on the

heels of the FCC's unanimous vote Tuesday to pave the way for reclaiming and

repurposing broadcast spectrum for broadband use.

In the cautious, trust but verify camp was The

National Association of Broadcasters. After all, it is their business being

potentially remade starting only 18 months after the DTV switch.

"NAB has no quarrel with incentive auctions

that are truly voluntary," said NAB President Gordon Smith. "Going

forward, we believe policymakers have an obligation to maintain digital TV

services currently provided by broadcasters and to allow free TV viewers to

benefit from DTV video innovations."

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski said Tuesday

after the vote that his expectation was that it was not an either/or scenario

when it came to broadband and broadcast and that he still anticipated a robust

broadcast service. He pointed out that the FCC was looking for up to 120 MHZ of

spectrum out of a total of about 300 MHZ.

But the FCC's Tuesday vote did open up the

possibility of getting more from broadcasters since it reclassified the band

for co-primary use by fixed and mobile wireless broadband.

"NAB will oppose government-mandated signal

strength degradations or limitations, and new spectrum taxes that threaten the

future of free and local broadcasting," said Smith. The FCC is trying to

figure out how to adjust re-jigger TV stations to free up more spectrum

space, including by channel sharing and repacking them into lower VHF

positions, which are not as effective as UHF allotments

at delivering DTV signals, the opposite of the analog regime.

Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said in a statement that he

was going to introduce legislation next year to help the FCC meet its broadband

plan goal of freeing up 300 MHZ for broadband within five years and 500 within

10 years. That plan requires congressional action to approve incentive auctions

to compensate broadcasters for moving off spectrum; Genachowski said

Tuesday that authority was crucial as a marketplace lever to generate that

broadcasters' interest in moving.

"Spectrum is the oxygen of the Internet

ecosystem, and its looming scarcity needs to be addressed to ensure the

continued growth of the wireless broadband applications and services that help

power our economy," said Markey. "The proliferation of smart phones

and wireless netbooks has revolutionized the way we work and entertain

ourselves, but also saps our supply of available spectrum. I commend the

Commission for taking action on this issue, which is so important for

innovation, investment and job creation."

Also in a commending mood was Public Knowledge

legal director Harold Feld.

"We commend the Federal Communications Commission

(FCC) for its actions this morning on spectrum policy," he said.

"Together, they show the willingness to make certain that all options are

being considered, from auctions to leasing spectrum to use of unlicensed

spectrum."

Genachowski said the FCC would consider the

leasing option, but was not sanguine about that prospect. He said leasing would

not free up the contiguous blocks important to broadband use.

Wireless companies who are eyeing that freed-up

spectrum were unsurprisingly buoyed by the move.

"CTIA and its members look forward to working with the FCC,

Congress and all stakeholders to ensure that significant amounts of broadcast

spectrum are made available for auction," said CTIA: The Wireless

Association President Steve Largent. "Bringing this spectrum to market

will allow our members to bid for the right to purchase it, resulting in

billions of dollars for the U.S. Treasury and enabling the wireless

industry to continue to invest and fuel our ‘virtuous cycle' of innovation and

competition."