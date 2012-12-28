Markey to Run for Kerry's Senate Seat

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has decided to run for the Senate seat being vacated by John Kerry to become the next Secretary of State.

"The events of the last several weeks -- from the devastation of Hurricane Sandy and the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary to the fiscal cliff debate over tax giveaways to the rich, have all made clear that Massachusetts needs a Senator with the right priorities and values," said Markey in a statement. "I have decided to run for the U.S. Senate because this fight is too important. There is so much at stake."

Markey is the co-chair of the Congressional Privacy Caucus and a longtime House Energy & Commerce Committee and Communications Subcommittee member including a past chairman of the subcommittee. While his recent focus -- and longtime passion -- has been energy policy, he has also been a prominent figure in communications policy, including the rewrite of the 1996 Communications Act, children's TV regulation and communications disability access regulation.

He was a fan of the Fairness Doctrine and was instrumental in legislating the V-chip/ratings system.