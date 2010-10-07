Markey Pushes For All-Vid, CableCARD Fixes

The cable set-top box is not as "smart"

or available as it should be, says Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), and the FCC needs

to rectify that, including by making MVPD's install video gateway devices in

all new homes and for all replacement installs as of the end of 2012.

That was Markey's message to FCC Chairman Julius

Genachowski in a letter Wednesday.



Markey, who pointed out he was the author of the

1996 Communications Act provision seeking to spur a retail market for set-top

video navigation devices, was preaching to the choir.

The FCC has teed up a vote at its Oct. 14 meeting on

proposed changes to the CableCARD rules

to make the devices more "consumer friendly" and better promote a

competitive marketplace.

Cable operators were required to implement a

hardware solution to separating the surfing and security functions in cable

digital set-tops. The FCC mandated the separation to goose a retail market in

set-tops, but has since conceded it did not work.

While the FCC's proposal is to replace the current

set-top regime with a universal device capable of integrating traditional and

online video, in the meantime it said it wanted to make some tweaks to the

CableCARD system to improve it.

Markey wrote that the failure of the CableCARD

regime to spur that marketplace was because it was unwieldy and not

competitively priced. Markey wants the FCC to ensure that CableCARDs can be

self-installed without the need for additional equipment.

Markey also wants the commission to launch a proceeding

"to make progress" toward a simple, inexpensive gateway device that

unites Internet and cable content. Again, he was essentially adding his imprimatur

to a process already underway. The FCC has launched an inquiry into that

all-video device, though it has not yet moved to a rulemaking.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski and Media Bureau Chief Bill Lake have

both indicated their support of uniting Web and traditional video content via a

gateway device as a way to promote broadband adoption (given that 99% of

households have a TV, compared to 75%-80% with computers.