Markey Plans Junior Version of Do Not Track

As the Federal Trade Commission and House Consumer Protection Subcommittee, and the Obama administration all consider possible "do not track" mechanisms, including legislation, for online data collection, Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) has pledged to introduce legislation that would create such a regime targeted to data collection for kids.



"Children should be playing ‘Hide and Seek' not ‘Hide from the Creep.' That's why to ensure that kids are protected, I plan to introduce legislation next year that will include a 'Do Not Track' requirement so that kids do not have their online behavior tracked or their personal information collected or profiled," he said in a statement. "I look forward to working with my colleagues to move this legislation forward."



A spokesman said Markey had not decided whether a child would be defined as 18 and under or 13 and under, but he hopes to introduce the bill early next year. That announcement came as the House Energy & Commerce Committee Consumer Protection Subcommittee was debating whether it was time to expand current proposed online privacy legislation to include do not track.



That would be a way to give surfers blanket and easy opt-out of online data tracking, which in addition to potential use by online stalkers and other "creeps" is also used to target online advertising that helps support free online content.



