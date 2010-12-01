Markey: Paid Prioritization Ban, Wireless Regs Should Be In Final Net Neutrality Order

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) made a pitch for applying

network neutrality regulations equally to wireless and wired broadband,

and for a ban on paid prioritization. Neither is said to be in the current

draft order on network neutrality rules being circulated by FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski for a Dec. 21 vote, although two of the regs, on

transparency and a ban on blocking access to Web sites, would be applied to

wireless.

Markey praised the draft as an important

step, but said "an explicit ban on paid prioritization is needed to retain the

ability of all Internet users to communicate and compete on a level playing

field, preventing the emergence of fast and slow lanes that have been contrary

to the nature of the Internet since its creation."

He also said a common framework for wireless

and wireline should be "a core component." He says he

still supports reclassification of broadband under Title II, rather than

defending new regs under Title I, as the chairman is now proposing

to do, but said he looked forward to being filled in on just how the FCC

would make that defense.

Genachowski early on said he was concerned

that a Title I defense might not pass legal muster, but senior officials said

Wednesday that with time for reflection and voluminous public comment, they were

confident they could sustain the regs in court.

Markey has been a long-time supporter of network neutrality, including

drafting bills on the subject.