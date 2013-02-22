Markey Leads in Race for Kerry Seat

Former House Communications Subcommittee chair Ed Markey

(D-Mass.) is either slightly or comfortably ahead of his challenger for the

Senate seat vacated by Secretary of State and former Senate Communications

Subcommittee Chair John Kerry.

Markey leads the primary race for Kerry's seat by seven

percentage points, according to a new poll from noncommercial news station WBUR

(FM) Boston, though that is still within the margin of error. That was

according to a telephone survey conducted last week among 498 registered

voters. It has a margin of error of 4.4 points.

But according to a Public Policy Polling (PPP) survey conducted

about the same time, Markey is ahead by double digits among likely voters,

243% to 28%. That is according to a PPP survey of 426 likely Democratic primary

voters.

On the campaign trail, Markey has been stumping for a

Constitutional amendment repealing

the Citizens United decision, which paved the way for more media buys from

corporations and unions after the Supreme Court lifted restrictions on their

spending in the run-up to primaries and general elections.