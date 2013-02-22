Markey Leads in Race for Kerry Seat
Former House Communications Subcommittee chair Ed Markey
(D-Mass.) is either slightly or comfortably ahead of his challenger for the
Senate seat vacated by Secretary of State and former Senate Communications
Subcommittee Chair John Kerry.
Markey leads the primary race for Kerry's seat by seven
percentage points, according to a new poll from noncommercial news station WBUR
(FM) Boston, though that is still within the margin of error. That was
according to a telephone survey conducted last week among 498 registered
voters. It has a margin of error of 4.4 points.
But according to a Public Policy Polling (PPP) survey conducted
about the same time, Markey is ahead by double digits among likely voters,
243% to 28%. That is according to a PPP survey of 426 likely Democratic primary
voters.
On the campaign trail, Markey has been stumping for a
Constitutional amendment repealing
the Citizens United decision, which paved the way for more media buys from
corporations and unions after the Supreme Court lifted restrictions on their
spending in the run-up to primaries and general elections.
