Markey Joins Symbolic Slowdown

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) long a net neutrality proponent and Big Media critic has joined the Sept. 10 Internet Slowdown protest and the overarching Battle for Net Neutrality campaign.

His office announced Wednesday that it would be boasting the "loading icon." The protest, aimed at the FCC's ongoing review of network neutrality rules, features a symbolic, rather than actual, slowing of Web sites to remind Web surfers of what an Internet slow lane would look like.

Markey has long advocated for reclassifying broadband under Title II common carrier regs, though critics of reclassification say that would not prevent pay-for-play priority.

