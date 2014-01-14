Markey To Introduce Net Neutrality Legislation

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said Tuesday he would be introducing legislation to make it "crystal clear" that the FCC has the authority to "oversee the operation of broadband networks."

That came after a D.C. federal appeals court vacated much of the FCC's Open Internet order. The majority of the three-judge panel also said the FCC had the general authority to oversee those networks, but could not impose common carrier-like access regs on a service it had classified as a non-common carrier.

“The Internet has become the world’s greatest platform for innovation, job-creation and economic growth because of its nondiscriminatory and open nature," Markey said in a statement. "We must ensure that as the Internet continues to evolve, it remains a level playing field guided by the principles of openness and competition.

“As one of the primary authors of the Telecom Act of 1996, I know the Communications Act gives the FCC clear authority to oversee the operation of broadband networks, and has the power to intervene in its effort to preserve competition and safeguard consumers.

“I plan to introduce legislation in the coming days that makes this crystal clear, and look forward to working with the Commission to ensure consumers are protected.”